HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $11,096,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $615.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $631.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.91.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

