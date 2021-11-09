HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.