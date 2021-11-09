HM Payson & Co. Sells 135 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $289.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $204.99 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

