HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,576 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.