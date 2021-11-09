Holley (HLLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HLLY opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

