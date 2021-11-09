Home Plate Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Quiet Period To End on November 9th

Home Plate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 9th. Home Plate Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Home Plate Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HPLTU stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Home Plate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.