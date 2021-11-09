Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.