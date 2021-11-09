HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. HP posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

HP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,645,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. HP has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in HP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 855,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 13,629.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in HP by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in HP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 728,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

