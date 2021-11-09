Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

