Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

