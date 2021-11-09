Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Hudson Global has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

