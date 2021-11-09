Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Reaches $146.20 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $146.20 million and $8.29 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

