HUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $264.16 million and approximately $165.04 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00226135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00094783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 264,042,234 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

