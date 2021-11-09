Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Hydra has a total market cap of $63.70 million and $1.34 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $16.51 or 0.00024463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00078304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,514.60 or 1.00040084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.48 or 0.07044974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,339,204 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

