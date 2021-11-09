Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $61.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

