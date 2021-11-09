HyperCash Price Tops $0.67 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $30.31 million and $3.93 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,917.87 or 0.99926602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.58 or 0.00347301 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00540692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.46 or 0.00158970 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001384 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001839 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.