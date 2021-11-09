Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Shares Up 1.4%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 1,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEPF)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and other related activities. It offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It carries out its operations through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia, and UK.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.