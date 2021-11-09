IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.85.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $143.91 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

