IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $143.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $86.27 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

