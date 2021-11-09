IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

