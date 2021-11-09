IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBIBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

