IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBG. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

IBG opened at C$13.15 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a market cap of C$411.90 million and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.78.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

