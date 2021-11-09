IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Acumen Capital

IBI Group (TSE:IBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

