ICF International, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. ICF International has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $106.76.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

