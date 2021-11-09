IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

IEX opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $236.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

