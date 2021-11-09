IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IGIFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.89.

IGIFF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

