II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million to $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.98 million.II-VI also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IIVI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,211. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.