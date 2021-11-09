Ikarian Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,598 shares during the period. Chimerix makes up approximately 1.0% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chimerix by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 322,518 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $509.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.