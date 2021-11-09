Ikarian Capital LLC Grows Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in NextCure were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 313,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 9,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63. NextCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.20.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXTC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.