Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 213,675 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,675 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 4.00% of scPharmaceuticals worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

SCPH traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,371. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.28. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.