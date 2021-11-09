Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 257,924 Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,924 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

