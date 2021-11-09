Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 264,039 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,039 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 4,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

