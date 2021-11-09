Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 6,105 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,093,922.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

