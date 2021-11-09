Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Up 8.6%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.73. 1,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,466,000 after acquiring an additional 654,019 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 10.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth $21,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 416.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 362,718 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

