Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Up 8.6%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.73. 1,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,466,000 after acquiring an additional 654,019 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 10.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth $21,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 416.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 362,718 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
