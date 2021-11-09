Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.57

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $16.10. Immatics shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 19,276 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

