Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $1,577,400.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,577,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $376,300.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34.

On Thursday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.