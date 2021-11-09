Impossible Finance (IF) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $287,170.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00078374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00081705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00097202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,410.66 or 0.99849559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,752.75 or 0.07039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

