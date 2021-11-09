IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

TSE IMV opened at C$1.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. IMV has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.75.

IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

