Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.17 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($3.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,332. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 426.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

