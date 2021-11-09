ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.24 on Monday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,723 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

