Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ingersoll Rand traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 4007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

