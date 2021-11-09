InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 84.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in InnovAge by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in InnovAge by 23.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

