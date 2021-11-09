Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

