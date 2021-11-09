Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66. Inogen has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $846.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

