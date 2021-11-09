Insider Buying: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,800.

Shares of AT stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.11. 809,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,117. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.10.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

