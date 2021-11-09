Insider Buying: PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) CEO Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) CEO David A. Neumann acquired 8,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 33,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1,639.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,066,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 267.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 35.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

