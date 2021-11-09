Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Sells 5,065 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. The company had a trading volume of 639,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,752. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

