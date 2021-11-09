Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells 11,718 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $324,705.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.

CBNK opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

