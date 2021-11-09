Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CME stock opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
