Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CME stock opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

