Insider Selling: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

